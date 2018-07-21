WWE Rumor Mill: Contents of Stephanie McMahon's upcoming 'historic' announcement on Raw possibly revealed

Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon (right) has been at the forefront of the WWE Women's Evolution

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez expounded upon WWE’s tweet which announced a “historic” revelation to come from Stephanie McMahon on RAW.

Apparently, several developments in the WWE Women’s Division could be revealed by Stephanie on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Addressing the same, Alvarez noted a few possibilities which could come to fruition for the female WWE Superstars.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE has been credited by both fans and experts alike for leading the way in women empowerment over the past few years.

In fact, the efforts and resources devoted by the WWE towards building and promoting its Women’s Division have been receiving a considerable amount of mainstream media coverage as of late.

WWE CBO (Chief Brand Officer) Stephanie McMahon and the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque have time and again been praised by experts for their work toward the evolution of the Women’s Division.

The heart of the matter

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, asserted that the WWE have indeed been discussing a “bunch of ideas” for the Women’s Division.

Additionally, Alvarez elucidated that one of the said ideas is for the WWE to put forth an all-women PPV.

Besides, the WWE may also combine the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships—which in turn could result in one female Superstar holding the promotion’s top women’s title, and said title shifting from one brand to another.

Furthermore, a Women’s Intercontinental title, as well as Women’s Tag Team titles, have also been discussed as possibilities by the WWE.

BREAKING: Commissioner @StephMcMahon will appear LIVE this Monday on #RAW to deliver a historic announcement! — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2018

What’s next?

As confirmed by the WWE, Stephanie McMahon will appear on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW to make a historic announcement.

The vast majority of pro-wrestling pundits believe that said announcement is pertaining to the WWE Women’s Division.

What are your thoughts on the WWE possibly furthering the Women’s Revolution? Sound off in the comments!