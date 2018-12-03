WWE Rumor Mill: Controversial superstar close to signing new contract with WWE

Vince McMahon could be looking to re-sign Hulk Hogan

What's the story?

Hulk Hogan hasn't been part of a WWE show since Crown Jewel a month ago and there has been no mention of The Hulkster since then, but reportedly the former World Champion could be set to sign a new deal.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan was seemingly banished from WWE back in 2015 when some of his older comments were made public and the company were forced to act to save face. Since then Hogan hasn't even been mentioned by the WWE and all-stars were banned from saying his name or being part of anything related to Hogan, like his usual moveset.

Hogan is one of the biggest legends that WWE has ever created, but the racist comments have caused quite a backlash to the point where many WWE stars have refused to forgive Hogan in the years that have followed.

The heart of the matter

WWE invited Hogan back into the company back at Extreme Rules and he was able to apologize to the WWE roster in person before he later went on to appear in a WWE ring in public for the first time in more than three years at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Hogan has since remained an outsider in the company since his return hasn't been mentioned in the past month on Social Media or WWE TV, but Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently noted that Hogan was about to sign a new contract and could be one of the oldest wrestlers to sign such a lucrative deal.

"Hogan’s about to sign, but he’s not going to wrestle," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

Hulk Hogan hasn't been mentioned over the past month in WWE, which isn't a great sign for the former World Champion, but it seems that WWE could be planning something huge for the WWE legend.

Do you think Hogan will sign a new contract with WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...