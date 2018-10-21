WWE Rumor Mill: Crown Jewel Tickets Postponed Amidst Controversy Surrounding Saudi Arabia Show

Crown Jewel could still be happening despite ticket issues

What's the story?

There have been a number of issues with the production of Crown Jewel over the past few weeks given the controversy surrounding the disappearance of US citizen Jamal Khashoggi from the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Turkey on October 2nd. This continues to be an issue for WWE, who have recently postponed the date that the tickets should have been released fro the show.

In case you didn't know...

The tickets for Crown Jewel were originally supposed to go on sale on October 19th, but these have been postponed in the past day because of the controversy surrounding Saudi Arabia at present.

There have been reports over the past few weeks that Saudi Arabia may not be the host of the show after all since all mentions of the country have been taken away from the promotion packages over the past few days and it's currently unknown as to whether or not the show will take place in the Middle East.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that the original on-sale date for Crown Jewel tickets has now been postponed, which is just another roadblock in the build-up to this show. There have been a number of issues in the past with WWE reportedly looking for a way out of their contract with the Saudi Arabian officials, but it appears that despite this setback, the show will go ahead.

Construction on the venue where the event will take place on November 2nd has begun, which means that despite all of the issues that have been sent WWE's way over the past few weeks and the fact that many of their wrestlers are not happy about traveling to Saudi Arabia, the show will be going ahead.

What's next?

Crown Jewel was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, November 2nd live from the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Do you think Crown Jewel will go off without a hitch? Have your say in the comments section below...