WWE Rumor Mill: Current Champion to feature on WWE 2K19 Cover?

This should be a pretty exciting development!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 16 Jun 2018, 17:59 IST

This is sure to make a lot of WWE fans happy!

What's the story?

Last year it was Seth Rollins. For months, the WWE Universe has been asking who will succeed him as the superstar on the cover for WWE 2K19.

Looks like we finally have an answer, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet and Cageside Seats. They believe that it will be AJ Styles!

In case you didn't know...

2K and WWE have released five games under the WWE 2K banner thus far. Each one of these games allows players to play as their favourite WWE superstars from both the RAW and SmackDown Live rosters.

Last year, there was a very memorable trailer for the gaming series which showed Seth Rollins in a warehouse burning it down to the ground, even before 'burn it down' was an actual thing. Another trailer showed Kurt Angle walking in the debris of the warehouse that once was.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles is the current WWE Champion and is hailed by many to be the best in-ring performer in the world. It comes as little surprise that he was chosen to be on the cover of the game, considering he's a very big video game buff as well.

Moreover, it is believed that Ronda Rousey will be the pre-order bonus character. Last year, this distinction went to Kurt Angle, who made his return to WWE to take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame and thereafter, also become the RAW General Manager. From the looks of it, the game should be exciting.

What's next?

Gear up for an official announcement from WWE with regard to 2K19 soon. While everything I've mentioned is merely a rumour at this stage, don't be surprised if indeed AJ Styles makes it to the cover. Can you think of a more deserving superstar?

Are you happy with AJ Styles on the 2K19 Cover? Whom would you have picked instead?