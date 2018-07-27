WWE Rumor Mill: Current IWGP US Champion heading to WWE?

CJ Parker

What's the story?

As per recent reports from Dave Meltzer, WWE Officials are showing a lot of interest in the current NJPW US Champion, Juice Robinson.

Meltzer noted in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the WWE has a lot of interest in signing Juice Robinson, who was previously a part of NXT from 2011-2015, where he was known as CJ Parker.

In case you didn't know...

Juice Robinson was a part of the NXT brand for four years where he portrayed the character CJ Parker. Even though immensely talented, Robinson's career failed to take off in NXT where he was essentially reduced to a comedy act.

Juice Robinson made his debut for NJPW in September 2015 and has been with the company since then.

He was recently able to capture the IWGP US Championship by defeating Jay White at the G1 Special in San Fransisco to become the third US Champion.

The heart of the matter

Robinson is the classic example of when a Superstar leaves WWE To make a name for himself.

Here is what he had to say about his time in NXT:

“You know, I loved NXT. Just, I just knew I was dead in the water, so I had to get out. So it wasn’t that it was bad, it was I turned it bad because I got sad. You know what I mean? So what was happening to me on a daily basis… it wasn’t like I was going home every night and crying in my room.”

What's next?

It is not clear as of now, whether or not Robinson will re-sign with the WWE, and if he does when he will appear on WWE TV.

Considering he has just started his reign as IWGP US Champion, I don't think he will be coming to WWE anytime soon.

