WWE Rumor Mill: Current Plans for The Shield Revealed

So, what's next for The Hounds of Justice?

What's the story?

The RAW that followed SummerSlam had many more eyes watching the proceedings than usual, after the coronation of a brand new Universal Champion. But the biggest talking point to come out of RAW was the reunion of The Shield.

The Hounds of Justice came together in the nick of time, to prevent Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. According to Cageside Seats, the current plans involve the Shield getting the same push that they were on the verge of receiving before Dean Ambrose got injured.

In case you didn't know...

The Shield had briefly reunited last year, much to the amazement of the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, the reunion was an ill-fated one with Roman Reigns falling sick and Dean Ambrose, unfortunately, getting injured.

With Ambrose's return, things seem to be on the upswing for WWE. The Shield currently holds the Universal and Intercontinental Championships. They will seemingly get the same kind of push that WWE had originally planned for the trio.

The heart of the matter

From the looks of it, The Shield will be at odds with Braun Strowman for as long as he holds the Money in the Bank contract. They will watch out for one another because before Ambrose arrived Seth Rollins had to fend off both Ziggler and McIntyre by himself.

There have been rumors aplenty about a heel turn from Dean Ambrose, down the line. It remains to be seen how long he will stay loyal to his Shield brothers. It certainly does seem that for now, the three men will be on the same page.

What's next?

For now, expect The Shield to be the central attraction on WWE's flagship brand. Moreover, expect some intense rivalries in the days to come. The Hounds of Justice are back in town, once again!

Are you happy with The Shield reunion, folks? Let us know in the comments below...

