WWE Rumor Mill: Dean Ambrose backstage at Crown Jewel

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.14K   //    03 Nov 2018, 11:30 IST

Dean Ambrose
Dean Ambrose

What's the story?

WWE Crown Jewel was a huge spectacle which saw the return of Hulk Hogan to WWE television, as well as Brock Lesnar being crowned the Universal Champion for the second time.

The show saw the best male Superstars in the WWE battle it out, in front of an excited Saudi audience. One top Superstar who was missing from the show was one-half of the RAW Tag Team champions, Dean Ambrose.

But, PWInsider has reported that The Lunatic Fringe was backstage at the Crown Jewel PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose is the current RAW Tag Team champion alongside Seth Rollins, but it remains to be seen what the future of the tag team is after Ambrose turned heel and attacked Rollins two weeks ago.

Rollins, meanwhile, was a part of the Crown Jewel PPV, in the WWE World Cup. He defeated Bobby Lashley in the quarter-finals of the tournament, but lost to Dolph Ziggler in the semi-finals. The tournament was won by Shane McMahon, who was a replacement for The Miz in the finals.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider, Ambrose was backstage at the show but wasn't used in any capacity. The report states that Ambrose accompanied his wife and RAW commentator, Renee Young, to the show. Many predicted that Young wouldn't be a part of the commentary panel in Saudi Arabia owing to the restrictions that are enforced on women in the country.

Prior to the event, there were rumours that Ambrose would attack Rollins and cost him the World Cup match, but that did not happen at the show.

What's next?

We will get more details about the Ambrose-Rollins feud on this upcoming week's RAW as WWE prepares itself for their next PPV, Survivor Series, which will be held on 18 November 2018.

