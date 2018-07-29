WWE Rumor Mill: Details about WWE and Saudi Arabia's deal revealed

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 709 // 29 Jul 2018, 21:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE could have just gained $450 million over the next ten years

What's the story?

While it has been met with some backlash, the WWE and Saudi Arabia came together on a deal this year that would bring the company quite a bit of money. While it was never officially revealed how much they would be receiving, it's been reported that they could be earning $45 million per year over the next ten years.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE struck a deal with Saudi Arabia this year that would have them hosting events in the country over the next ten years. The first event, Greatest Royal Rumble, took place back on April 27, featuring a 50-man Royal Rumble match with returning stars like Chris Jericho and Rey Mysterio, which was won by Braun Strowman. It also featured a casket match with the Undertaker, seven title matches, and an opening contest between Triple H and John Cena.

While the event was a success, it was surrounded in controversy regarding the absence of Sami Zayn and the women's division, along with death threats received by the Daivari brothers. Bad press aside, however, the WWE seems to have gained quite a bit from this deal that could be worth the backlash they've received.

The heart of the matter

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that the WWE's deal with Saudi Arabia was worth $45 million per year over the next ten years, bringing the company nearly half a billion dollars.

What's next?

The WWE will continue to host events in Saudi Arabia over the next ten years, regardless of any backlash or protests from the WWE Universe or their own employees. With the company bringing in that much money, it's easy to see why they've been able to finally start the NXT UK Division, among other projects they're working on.