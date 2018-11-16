WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Luke Harper's recent injury and surgery

Luke Harper has been sidelined with an injury

What's the story?

Luke Harper was spotted wearing a cast on his arm as part of a recent image on social media, but it appears that the injury could be much worse than feared.

In case you didn't know...

Harper is a former WWE Tag Team Champion but he was forced to drop his title to The New Day when Erick Rowan was revealed to have suffered a bicep tear at SummerSlam in their match with Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods.

Luke Harper was then sent back down to NXT so he could be part of a few matches and still have ring time without his partner, but he has been missing over the past few weeks and finally, the WWE Universe has been able to understand why.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer recently discussed Luke Harper's injury and revealed that he had suffered an injury to his wrist which forced him to undergo surgery. Harper was spotted backstage at Raw this past week where he was probably being assessed by WWE's medical staff an could be out of action for a number of months.

Erick Rowan is expected to be out of action until WrestleMania season, so at least Harper is sidelined along with his tag team partner and now the two stars can make their return to WWE at the same time.

What's next?

There is no timeline on when Harper is expected back in the ring since the former Champion doesn't have any current storylines whilst Rowan is off WWE TV. It will be interesting to see how Harper and Rowan are brought back since they still have a rematch for the Tag Team Championships.

Do you think Luke Harper and Erick Rowan should be given another Tag Team Championship shot when they return to WWE?