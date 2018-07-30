WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Roman Reigns possibly facing The Rock at WrestleMania 35

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.63K // 30 Jul 2018, 02:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns and WWE icon The Rock could have a massive showdown with one another at WrestleMania 35 next year

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, a possible match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 35 was discussed.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Apparently, a WrestleMania matchup between Reigns and The Rock is being noted as what could be a great decision from a business standpoint for WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is hailed as one of the greatest professional wrestling performers of all time.

On the other hand, Johnson’s relative Roman Reigns is presently considered to be the top Superstar and face of the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer explained why a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock makes perfect sense from a business perspective for the WWE. Meltzer stated—

“From The Rock’s perspective, him and Roman Reigns come from not the same blood family tree, but the same family tree. The Rock is the grandson of Peter Maivia. Maivia, Afa and Sika all met in San Francisco in the late-1960s, and they were all together.”

“Roman Reigns is the son of Sika. So, it’s kind of like you’re wrestling someone you’ve known for (a long time). The Rock’s a lot older than Roman Reigns, but Roman Reigns has probably known The Rock probably as long as he can remember.”

“And Rock’s probably known Roman Reigns since he was born. And the idea that they will share the ring at WrestleMania (is great)…”

“Knowing The Rock’s mentality, I feel that it could be something that would be appealing to him. For Roman Reigns, if they’re trying to get Roman Reigns over, The Rock will do the job for him—that’s not even questioned.”

“And in their minds if they want to get Roman Reigns over as this big Superstar, that’s a match that makes sense from everyone’s perspective.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Meltzer noted that while Reigns vs. The Rock isn’t a lock for WWE, the idea could possibly come to fruition as it makes sense from a business perspective.

What’s next?

The Rock is currently busy with his Hollywood obligations, however, new details on a potential in-ring return were recently revealed.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is set to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the latter’s title at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at next year’s WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments!