WWE boss Vince McMahon has been hailed by many as a genius in the live television industry

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, a few huge changes in WWE TV programming set to transpire this October were discussed.

On that note, the belief is that the WWE is set to heavily feature women’s segments for the majority of October. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

It was on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW that Stephanie McMahon announced the first-ever women’s only WWE PPV—Evolution—to take place this October.

The aforementioned announcement has set the professional wrestling community abuzz regarding what major changes could come about as a result of the historic event that’s set to transpire later this year.

The heart of the matter

Professional wrestling experts the world over now note that the WWE will likely push its women’s programming with a renewed vigor ahead of the historic Evolution PPV event.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer opened up on the same; stating—

“The TV in October is going to be loaded with women’s segments, because TV is generally there to build—in theory at least—the PPV. And the people who are on the PPV get most of the television time.”

“So, the men’s segments (during October) are almost going to be on hold, because they’ll go from the September (Hell In A Cell) PPV and then the Australia Super Show-Down in early October (to Evolution).”

"They're gonna hype the Australia PPV to some extent, but after that, they're not gonna have another PPV till Survivor Series which is late-November."

Furthermore, Meltzer explained that from the TV tapings after the October 6th Super-Show in Australia until the tapings leading up to the Evolution PPV on October 28th—the WWE is going to heavily focus on women’s wrestling TV programming.

What’s next?

The WWE is set to put forth the Hell In A Cell PPV at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 16th.

On the other hand, the Super Show-Down pay-per-view will take place at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) I Melbourne, Australia on October 6th.

Following this, the WWE will build up toward the Evolution PPV which transpires at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on October 28th.

