Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Details on WWE bringing about huge changes in TV segments this October

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
2.03K   //    25 Jul 2018, 06:00 IST

WWE boss Vince McMahon has been hailed by many as a genius in the world of the live television industry
WWE boss Vince McMahon has been hailed by many as a genius in the live television industry

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, a few huge changes in WWE TV programming set to transpire this October were discussed.

On that note, the belief is that the WWE is set to heavily feature women’s segments for the majority of October. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In case you didn’t know…

It was on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW that Stephanie McMahon announced the first-ever women’s only WWE PPV—Evolution—to take place this October.

The aforementioned announcement has set the professional wrestling community abuzz regarding what major changes could come about as a result of the historic event that’s set to transpire later this year.

The heart of the matter

Professional wrestling experts the world over now note that the WWE will likely push its women’s programming with a renewed vigor ahead of the historic Evolution PPV event.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer opened up on the same; stating—

“The TV in October is going to be loaded with women’s segments, because TV is generally there to build—in theory at least—the PPV. And the people who are on the PPV get most of the television time.”

“So, the men’s segments (during October) are almost going to be on hold, because they’ll go from the September (Hell In A Cell) PPV and then the Australia Super Show-Down in early October (to Evolution).”

“They’re gonna hype the Australia PPV to some extent, but after that, they’re not gonna have another PPV till Survivor Series which is late-November.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Meltzer explained that from the TV tapings after the October 6th Super-Show in Australia until the tapings leading up to the Evolution PPV on October 28th—the WWE is going to heavily focus on women’s wrestling TV programming.

What’s next?

The WWE is set to put forth the Hell In A Cell PPV at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 16th.

On the other hand, the Super Show-Down pay-per-view will take place at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) I Melbourne, Australia on October 6th.

Following this, the WWE will build up toward the Evolution PPV which transpires at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on October 28th.

What are your thoughts on the WWE putting forth a considerably greater amount of women’s segments this October? Sound off in the comments!

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Vince McMahon Stephanie McMahon
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE bringing about huge changes in...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind Vince McMahon missing...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on WWE possibly taking titles off...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Health update on Shane McMahon and reason...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE has already started planning for...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: The latest on the WWE possibly...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's stance on Daniel Bryan's...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Triple H to bring about huge changes in...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on James Ellsworth's current WWE...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Jeff Hardy's legal...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us