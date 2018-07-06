WWE Rumor Mill: Details revealed regarding a number of NXT UK talent's contracts

WWE's United Kingdom show is finally becoming a reality

What's the story?

WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint made the announcement last month that the NXT UK Division is finally set to become its own TV show, which means that WWE has been forced to offer contracts to many of their United Kingdom-based stars.

In case you didn't know...

WWE isn't the only promotion that has something to offer wrestlers in the United Kingdom since World Of Sport also has a contract with ITV and is set to air a 10-part series later this month on terrestrial TV in the United Kingdom and this is a company that WWE sees as competition.

World of Sport aired their original revival show on New Year's Eve back in 2016, just weeks before WWE aired their United Kingdom Championship and have been able to persuade a number of talents to join their ranks from World of Sport over the past few years.

The heart of the matter

Ringsidenews is reporting via The Wrestling Observer that WWE has offered interesting contracts to a number of former World of Sport talents including Dave Mastiff, Kenny Williams, and Joe Coffey. It is also reported that El Ligero, Zack Gibson, and Ashton Smith were in talks with ITV before WWE offered them much better deals.

According to the report these stars have signed contracts said to be worth £24,000 pounds. Which is the equivalent of $31,600 American dollars. Interestingly, this is a lot more than the original UK competitors earned from their contracts back in 2017 since this was reported to be just $20,000.

What's next?

WWE has already released a number of dates for the filming of their upcoming NXT UK show but it's unknown when this will be aired on The WWE Network, but it's likely that WWE wouldn't want to air the show at the same time as World of Sport this summer.

Are you looking forward to the United Kingdom's weekly TV show? Have your say in the comments section below...