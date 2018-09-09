WWE Rumor Mill: Finn Balor Teases Huge Fantasy Match Against WWE Legend

Finn Balor has set his sights on The Undertaker

Finn Balor took to Instagram to tease what could be a huge fantasy match between himself and The Undertaker.

Despite Balor being a huge part of WWE's main roster for the past three years, The Undertaker and Finn Balor have never crossed paths. The fact that The Undertaker has an unknown entity inside of him that was once seen as a powerful urn, is very similar to the fact that Balor has The Demon, which is able to bring out the best qualities in him when he needs to step up his game.

The Undertaker is scheduled to face Triple H at Super Show-Down in Australia in less than a month, but given the fact that Undertaker is looking to wind down his career, it is unknown as to whether or not he would be open to wrestling someone in their prime like Balor.

The Demon vs The Deadman has been a match that many of the WWE Universe have listed as a complete fantasy, but Balor has been a fan of the wrestling business since he was a child and it's obvious that he would want to step in the ring with someone who helped him dream of pursuing a career in the business.

Balor often uploads fan art to his Instagram page and some of it is genuinely impressive, the latest sees him putting The Balor Club Finn to rest at the hands of The Undertaker, before being unleashed as The Demon. Which could also be a hint that Balor could be looking to freshen up his current character.

This would be so cool!!! pic.twitter.com/l7iJUTH75v — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) September 9, 2018

Balor doesn't currently have a match heading into Hell in a Cell next weekend but has been at the forefront of the feud between Braun Strowman and The Shield in recent weeks, which makes his future a hard one to predict.

