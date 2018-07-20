WWE Rumor Mill: Former Divas Champion reportedly open to WWE return

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.27K // 20 Jul 2018, 21:58 IST

Kelly Kelly could be looking for a WWE return

What's the story?

Kelly Kelly was last seen as part of the Women's Royal Rumble match back in January, but she is now reportedly open to a much bigger return to the company.

In case you didn't know...

The second annual Mae Young Classic has already been announced, and former Divas Champion Kaitlyn has already been revealed as one of the participants. It is unknown as to whether or not Kelly Kelly could be added to the field as well.

Kelly came to WWE back in 2006 as part of the ECW brand and became one of the most popular characters on the show. The former gymnast later joined the main roster and became a legitimate contender in the Women's Division before she defeated Brie Bella to win her first and only Divas Championship back in 2011.

The heart of the matter

Kelly Kelly came to WWE when she was just 19 years old, which means that although she has been away from the company for the past six years, she is still just 30 years old and easily able to adapt to the current Women's Division.

According to The Wrestling Observer, Kelly is now reportedly open to returning to WWE after being part of a number of projects outside of the company including her own clothing line and acting/modeling career.

Kelly has made a number of one-off appearances for WWE in recent years which show that she still has what it takes to be part of their Women's Division.

What's next?

With the Mae Young Classic right around the corner, Kelly Kelly could be one of the women the company decides to include in the tournament just to see if there is any ring rust from her time on the sidelines.

Would you like to see Kelly return to the company? Have your say in the comments.