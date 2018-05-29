WWE Rumor Mill: Former Tag Team champions set to reunite

This would definitely be a boost for the Raw Tag Team division.

Could Jason Jordan be set to reunite with his old friend?

What's the story?

Jason Jordan has been cleared for a WWE return for some time now, but he could be returning with a different attitude to reunite with Chad Gable.

In case you didn't know...

Over the past few weeks, Chad Gable has been on the end of multiple two-on-one assaults at the hands of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler which has seemingly come to nothing.

Gable and Jordan were once Tag Team Champions on SmackDown Live and in NXT, the duo worked brilliantly together until it was revealed that Jordan was Kurt Angle's son and he was then moved over to Monday Night Raw.

Gable and Shelton Benjamin then worked together for a while but were unable to recreate the same level of success.

The heart of the matter

The idea of Jason Jordan returning to partner his old teammate was brought up on a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, where Dave Meltzer stated that at this point it's the only logical thing to do. (Transcript via Still Real To Us)

“I presume, I have no idea but does this not lead to Jason Jordan coming back and they reform American Alpha and they feud with them?” Bryan Alvarez speculated. “I mean what the hell else are they going to have him be Kurt Angle’s kid again?”

Given that Jordan is still Kurt Angle's son, it is unknown how the company could make him a babyface again after last year's antics, but Meltzer once again had a way for the company to fix this dilemma.

“So how do they get Jordan away from being Kurt Angle’s son? Can they bring like Hornswoggle in and say the birth records were switched or something and Hornswoggle is actually Kurt’s son?”

What's next?

Jordan didn't make his return to Raw last night as many reports predicted that he would, but he could be making his return in the near future if this current storyline with Chad Gable continues.

Would you like to see American Alpha again or would you prefer for Jason Jordan to return to Raw as a heel and pick up where he left off? Have your say in the comments.