WWE Rumor Mill: Former Universal Champion To Undergo Surgery After Injury

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.50K // 10 Oct 2018, 09:33 IST

What's the story?

It seems that Kevin Owens' kayfabe injury on this week's RAW was actually to write him off from television to have his knee operated, similar to what WWE announced following this week's RAW.

As per Post Wrestling's John Pollock, the RAW Superstar will have to undergo a minor surgery to his knee, but it is not known how long it will take for him to return to the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Since moving to RAW earlier this year, Owens has feuded with Braun Strowman, and more recently with Bobby Lashley. At the Super Show-Down show last week, Owens and his tag team partner, Elias, were unsuccessful in defeating the team of Bobby Lashley and John Cena.

The heart of the matter

On RAW, following their singles match, Bobby Lashley attacked Kevin Owens' knee multiple times, and hitting his knees on the steps and the post. Lashley turned heel on Monday, while Owens became a babyface.

Lashley's attack on Owens led to WWE announcing that Owens needed knee surgery, which in fact is true, as Owens will require a minor surgery to his knee. The report states that doctors will not know how bad the injury is until the former Universal champion is assessed and that the injury could be more serious than first thought.

What's next?

It remains to be seen how long it will take for Owens to recover and return back in the ring. A babyface Owens is not what the WWE Universe has seen before, and I am not sure if a "nicer" Kevin Owens would work as he has become the Superstar that he has thanks to his incredibly honest and brutal promos.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley turning heel is a great thing as there is a dearth of quality heels on RAW.