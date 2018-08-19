WWE Rumor Mill: Former Women's Champion set to come out of retirement for Evolution

Michelle McCool will return to the ring at Evolution

What's the story?

It was announced last night ahead of Takeover: Brooklyn that Alexa Bliss will take on Trish Stratus as part of Evolution in October but it seems that Stratus won't be the only former Women's Champion who will be coming out of retirement for the first ever all-women's pay-per-view in a few months time.

In case you didn't know...

Michelle McCool made quite the impact as part of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble back in January and eliminated the most competitors from the match than anyone else, the wife of The Undertaker proved that she didn't miss a beat when she became of the surprise entrants in the match.

Michelle eliminated five women as part of the match, which means that there are a number of women that she could pick a fight with ahead of the first ever all-women's pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by Lords Of Pain, it was announced last night as part of the same graphic that revealed that Trish Stratus will wrestle Alexa Bliss at Evolution, it was also revealed that former Women's Champion Michelle McCool would be returning to the ring at the Nassau Collesium on October 28th.

Michelle left the company after she lost a Loser Leaves WWE match against her longtime friend Layla back at Extreme Rules in 2011 and has since welcomed a daughter named Faith. Despite being away from the ring for around seven years, Michelle proved that she is still in fantastic shape when she returned at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

What's next?

The build-up to Evolution will begin following SummerSlam and could contain some interesting fantasy matches that the WWE Universe have been requesting over the past few years. Trish Stratus' match against Alexa Bliss shows that WWE could have some big plans for many of the women involved.

