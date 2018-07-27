WWE Rumor Mill: Rey Mysterio likely to sign a contract with WWE soon

Rey Mysterio (left) has been all praises for the next generation of Luchador talent such as Andrade "Cien" Almas (right) in the WWE

What’s the story?

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rey Mysterio is yet to sign with the WWE.

Nevertheless, the belief is that Mysterio could possibly sign with the WWE sooner rather than later. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

Rey Mysterio aka Rey Mysterio Jr.—whose real name is Oscar Gutierrez—has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 1989.

Mysterio has performed for several notable professional wrestling promotions over the course of his career, including AAA (Asistencia Asesoria y Adminstracion), ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling), WCW (World Championship Wrestling), LU (Lucha Underground) and NJPW (New Japan Pro-Wrestling) to name a few.

Mysterio gained international recognition for his time in the WWE from 2002 to ’15—following which he’s been competing on the independent professional wrestling circuit.

The heart of the matter

Rey Mysterio made a one-off return to the WWE at this January’s Royal Rumble PPV—participating in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Following which, Mysterio once again performed in a one-off match at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble PPV event which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this April—partaking in the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Additionally, Mysterio recently revealed that he’s indeed in talks for a return to the WWE.

In reference to the same—The Observer had previously reported that Mysterio is looking to work a part-time schedule in the WWE, however, the WWE wants to sign him to a full-time contract.

The Observer now notes that ongoing rumors which insinuate that Mysterio has already signed a deal with the WWE are “premature”.

Furthermore, it’s being emphasized that Mysterio will indeed sign with the WWE “at some point”.

What’s next?

Rey Mysterio presently performs on the independent professional wrestling circuit.

The vast majority of pro-wrestling experts believe that Mysterio will likely sign with the WWE very soon.

What are your thoughts on WWE possibly signing Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comments!