WWE Rumor Mill: James Ellsworth expected to return at Money In The Bank

WWE could be looking for more controversy at Money in the Bank

Ellsworth is expected to be part of this weekend's Money in the Bank event

What's the story?

James Ellsworth has been a name that has been passed around the creative room over the past few weeks leading up to Money in the Bank and according to PWInsider, the chinless star is expected to be part of the show on Sunday night.

In case you didn't know...

Ellsworth invaded last year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match when he helped former NXT star, Carmella, to make history by lifting the case for the first time. This caused a lot of controversies when many fans saw this as a man taking away the chance for the women to make history and left Ellsworth in a tough spot on WWE TV.

Carmella has since moved on to become SmackDown Women's Champion without having to rely on her former friend's help, but she does face the tough task of defending her Championship against Asuka this weekend and could do with some interference to help her retain her title.

The heart of the matter

James Ellsworth was released from WWE last year, but PWInsider is now reporting that the former SmackDown star has been the subject of a number of pitches for the upcoming pay-per-view and is now scheduled to be in attendance this weekend in Rosemont, Illinois in order to be part of Money in the Bank.

Ellsworth is expected to reunite with Carmella and help her defeat Asuka to retain her Women's Championship, rather than becoming part of the women's Money In The Bank ladder match once again.

What's next?

Money In The Bank takes place this Sunday night June 17th live from Chicago, Illinois and will see the annual Money in the Bank ladder matches take place, as well as Carmella's first Women's Championship defense against the former NXT Champion Asuka.