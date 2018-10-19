WWE Rumor Mill: Fox Set To Make Major Change To SmackDown

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.03K // 19 Oct 2018, 10:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

WWE and Vince McMahon have been successful in carving a niche for themselves in the entertainment industry with a certain formula that has worked with people of all ages.

But, that could be all set to change, at least for the "Blue brand", SmackDown Live, following their move to Fox from 2019.

In case you didn't know...

WWE signed a mega five-year deal worth $205 million a year with Fox to air SmackDown Live earlier this year. The show will move to Friday nights from October 4, 2019, as the best of the Superstars of the blue brand battle it out.

This switch, along with other new PPVs like the Greatest Royal Rumble and Super Show-Down, as well as the inking of a new deal to host shows in Saudi Arabia have increased WWE's stock price rapidly over the last year or so.

The heart of the matter

As per reports coming from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fox wants SmackDown to have more of a sports element rather than the comedic routines that are popular on both WWE shows, SmackDown Live and RAW.

The report says that Fox wants to cross-promote between their various programs, including SmackDown, and wants to have superstars from other sports promote the WWE show. The report also says that Vince McMahon is keen on keeping comedy in their programming.

SmackDown Live recently celebrated the 1000th episode of the show, with Superstars like Batista, The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio returning to the show.

What's next?

Comedy plays a great part in WWE's shows, and fans love the mix of comedy and athletic ability showcased by the WWE Superstars.

If WWE move away from the comedic element, it may drive fans away, and we would miss the likes of The New Day or R-Truth!

What do you think? Is this a good idea from WWE and Fox? Comment below!