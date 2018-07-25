WWE Rumor Mill: Funny botch during Jinder Mahal-Braun Strowman RAW segment, Mahal's new gimmick explained

Jinder Mahal acted out his yoga gimmick opposite an irate Braun Strowman on this week's RAW

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, a funny, albeit relatively unnoticed botch featuring Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh was discussed.

Additionally, Mahal’s new gimmick was expounded upon. Besides, fan-response to Mahal’s act has also been noted.

In case you didn’t know…

Jinder Mahal shocked the professional wrestling world last year, by defeating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

Following several successful title defenses, Mahal eventually dropped the WWE Championship to AJ Styles.

Nevertheless, the WWE has continually accorded Mahal a push as a notable mid-card talent ever since.

The heart of the matter

Jinder Mahal recently commenced a new yoga gimmick on WWE RAW, and has been involved in several backstage yoga segments with other WWE personalities.

Mahal and Sunil Singh were involved in an in-ring segment opposite Braun Strowman on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW—one that saw Strowman deliver a beat-down on both Mahal and Singh.

Bryan Alvarez of The Observer noted that Mahal’s ongoing gimmick is a deep-breathing, yoga act which is not getting over with the WWE Universe. On that note, Dave Meltzer concurred that Mahal’s current gimmick is indeed not working.

Furthermore, Meltzer insinuated that Mahal would probably be better off dropping his aforementioned yoga gimmick.

Besides, Meltzer noted a rather subtle yet funny botch which transpired during Mahal and Singh’s RAW segment with Braun Strowman—

“There was a spot where Strowman hip-tossed Sunil Singh, and he was supposed to hip-toss him into Jinder, and then Jinder was supposed to fly out of the ring.”

“So, Strowman hip-tosses Sunil Singh who completely misses Jinder—a ninety percent miss at the very least—and Jinder still flies out of the ring.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

Jinder Mahal currently performs for the WWE’s RAW brand, and is yet to commence a feud before the promotion’s all-important SummerSlam PPV which takes place next month.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that the WWE is likely to continue featuring Mahal as an upper mid-card Superstar in the weeks to come.

What are your thoughts on Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh’s botch on RAW? Sound off in the comments!