WWE Rumor Mill: Further updates on Big Cass' release

Some new evidence has come to light about the 7 footer!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 20 Jun 2018, 11:43 IST 2.03K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

New rumours have come to light about Big Cass' recent firing

What's the story?

Depending on which part of the world you hail from, you either went to bed or woke up to the news of Big Cass being released from WWE, all of a sudden. New evidence has come to light about his release, according to a rumour roundup from Cageside Seats.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Personal conduct issues are the reason for his release, according to Sports Illustrated. At the same time, the rumour goes on to mention how WWE was happy with his Money in the Bank match against Daniel Bryan this Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

Right when he was on the verge of a massive singles push, Big Cass suffered a serious injury that kept him out of action for several months. He made a huge return on SmackDown Live, entering a feud with Daniel Bryan that culminated in a match at Money in the Bank.

According to certain rumours, Cass had earned the ire of the WWE management by going off script recently. So what led to his recent departure from the company?

The heart of the matter

Apparently, Big Cass' 'personal conduct issues' stemmed from him drinking during the recent WWE European tour. The rumour also mentions that he had a bad attitude during the course of the said tour.

While WWE was happy with how Big Cass performed against Daniel Bryan at Money in the Bank, it wasn't unfortunate enough to keep him in the company. Vince McMahon allegedly called for a meeting and let Cass go following the same.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Big Cass will continue to be a wrestler outside WWE. The possibility of him teaming up with Enzo has been brought up by several social media commentators. Maybe they will be Impact Wrestling tag team champions someday soon?

What did you think of Big Cass' release? Were you a fan of his work as a singles superstar?