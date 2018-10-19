WWE Rumour Mill: Future of huge WrestleMania match is now up in the air?

Will Ronda Rousey still face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey's potential WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair has been one of the most talked about women's matches in WWE history, but it appears that it might not be happening at WrestleMania anymore.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair have been kept on separate rosters ever since the former UFC Champion was moved over to WWE, which has allowed a match between the two women to build over the past few months.

Charlotte has dominated SmackDown Live whilst Rousey has been at the top of her game on Raw which means that the only natural progression of this would see the two women finally cross paths in April next year.

The heart of the matter

In recent months, Charlotte has been feuding with Becky Lynch over the SmackDown Women's Championship and according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, this could have hurt Charlotte's build towards her match with Rousey, which could see WWE going in a different direction instead.

Charlotte has been kept as a face throughout this feud with Lynch, even though it would have been much easier to turn her heel, which means that WWE is obviously planning something big for Charlotte, but it may not be the WrestleMania main event that the Women's Revolution has been building towards.

What's next?

Charlotte continues her feud with Becky Lynch at Evolution next weekend when the two women collide over the SmackDown Women's Championship in the first ever Last Woman Standing match whilst Ronda Rousey defends her Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella in what is expected to be the main event.

Do you think Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey should be given the chance to collide at WrestleMania? Have your say in the comments section below...