WWE Rumor Mill: 'Second' WrestleMania to emanate from outside the USA by 2020

WrestleMania could be a more regular event

What's the story?

Jon Fisher of BarnBurner is reporting that WWE is planning to hold more than one WrestleMania event per year by 2020, with the secondary Mania following a similar format to that of the Greatest Royal Rumble and Super Show-Down.

In case you didn't know...

It seems like 'super' shows could be on the rise for WWE, with the company reportedly receiving a huge fee to stage the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. The landmark event saw the first ever 50-man Royal Rumble with the winner even receiving a trophy and a title, John Cena vs Triple H, Undertaker vs Rusev in a Casket Match and every title held by a male Superstar defended on the show.

Since then, it has already been confirmed that WWE will run another huge event in Australia at the MCG, Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Australia towards the end of the year with Undertaker vs Triple H already confirmed for the Super Show-Down event.

The Super Show-Down is shaping up to be huge

The heart of the matter

Jon Fisher of BarnBurner reports that, according to sources, WWE is reportedly preparing to one-up their own 'super' shows with the target being to hold two WrestleMania events by 2020.

Their article, which you can read in its entirety here, states:

Sources went on to tell Barnburner there isn't a definite name for the secondary event, but it will be very close to the Royal Rumble and Greatest Royal Rumble idea.

The article goes on to say that their sources have confirmed the second WrestleMania could emanate from Saudi Arabia, London or Australia with the second Mania running in October, six months parallel to its original April counterpart.

Jon Fisher is the co-host of Brad Shepard, who has broken several stories in relation to WWE over the past year, and the pair run a twice-daily podcast and several written articles via BarnBurner, who have also broken recent stories in relation to WWE.

What's next?

Well, this is interesting news, especially considering the bumper TV deals WWE has just signed and the income the company is generating - and we all know WWE always want to one-up their own work and do the 'biggest' or 'best' in whatever they do.

What's particularly interesting, though, is the word 'London' in the article. The UK portion of the WWE Universe has been clamouring for a WrestleMania, or any pay-per-view, on British soil for years and, aside from NXT Takeover London in 2015, they've been very few and far between for the past few decades with the most motable being SummerSlam in 1992.

It'll be interesting to see if WWE hints at a 'Greatest' WrestleMania or indeed another one-off event outside of the USA during the Super Show-Down or WrestleMania 35 - which will emanate from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in 2019.

Do you welcome the news or will having more than one WrestleMania per year ruin the magic? Let us know in the comments.

