WWE Rumor Mill: Has WWE given up on one Raw superstar?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 743 // 03 Oct 2018, 16:32 IST

No Way Jose's future is unclear on Raw

What's the story?

There are more WWE stars on the main roster than ever right now and because of the fact that every superstar is replaceable, more often than not, superstars get brushed aside.

In case you didn't know...

No Way Jose was one of the hottest talents on NXT for a number of months before he was promoted to the main roster and his entrance and gimmick was then likened to Adam Rose, who was once seen as the leader of the Exotic Express.

Jose had a good run on Raw following his promotion earlier this year, but he has been unable to push that forward in recent weeks since it appears that WWE has stopped giving him the opportunity.

The heart of the matter

This past week on Raw No Way Jose was part of a dark match against Mike Kanellis where he was defeated by The Miracle. This isn't a great sign for the star who hasn't featured on WWE TV for a number of weeks and even Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer has reported that it's worrying for the former NXT star.

“Yeah, what a waste like seriously to do all that work to a guy who’s losing to Mike Kanellis," he said via RingSideNews. But why make a big deal over a guy, if they’re going to do [the conga line] they at least need to make him beat Mike Kanellis.”

What's next?

No Way Jose is still a part of Monday Night Raw, but Maria Kanellis has now been cleared for action, which means that the future is looking bright for Mike but No Way Jose could become another star who's sent back down to NXT since the main roster has nothing for them.

Do you think No Way Jose needs a gimmick change? Have your say in the comments section below...

