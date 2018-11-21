WWE Rumor Mill: How WWE plans on using Roman Reigns despite cancer diagnosis revealed

Reigns will most likely be used as an instrument to generate heat.

What’s the story?

Even though Roman Reigns is at home getting treated for Leukemia, WWE has continued to utilize the former WWE Universal Champion in some way or another on TV. A report from Wrestling Observer has potentially revealed how WWE plans on using the Big Dog going forward.

In case you didn’t know…

Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Championship on the October 22nd episode of Raw after opening up about his battle against Leukemia. The WWE Universe and wrestling fraternity as a whole were left heartbroken in the wake of the unforeseen announcement and deservedly so, Reigns was showered with support from all corners. Reigns stated that disease has returned after 11 years of being dormant, leaving him with no option but to take some time off to get it fixed. However, he vowed to make a triumphant WWE return someday however long that may take.

In the meantime, WWE is cashing in on Reigns’ star power. Dean Ambrose cut a scathing promo on last night’s episode of Raw that has drawn a lot of criticism for being insensitive in nature. Ambrose seemingly adjudged cancer to be a punishment from God and that didn’t go down too well with not just staunch Reigns’ fans but also the WWE Universe in general.

If you were one of the many fans who was left outraged by Ambrose’s (read WWE Creative’s) unsavory comments, then this may just be the beginning….

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE plans on incorporating Roman Reigns and his diagnosis of leukemia in storylines for the foreseeable future. Ambrose got the necessary heat, maybe more than he asked for with his references on Raw. However, knowing WWE's Creative, it's only going to get nastier from hereon.

What’s next?

Dean Ambrose will take on Seth Rollins at WWE TLC with the Intercontinental Championship up for grabs. As for their former shield teammate, Reigns began his treatment on 8th November and is working towards getting back to his healthy best.

We wish the Big Dog a speedy recovery as always while his ‘brothers’ tear the house down with their ongoing feud.