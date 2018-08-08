WWE Rumor Mill: Huge match confirmed for Hell in a Cell PPV

What's the story?

The WWE likes to keep its storyline cards close to its chest, but sometimes future matches that have not yet been announced can be leaked.

Now, a venue has released news of a huge match-up to be set for Hell in a Cell PPV, which is to involve Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy, who moved from RAW to SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shake-Up earlier this year, won the United States Championship from Jinder Mahal.

After his move to SmackDown, he has had feuds with Shinsuke Nakamura, eventually losing the belt to him, and then Randy Orton returned from injury and turned heel, attacking Hardy.

The heart of the matter

Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton has been added to @WWE Hell In A Cell San Antonio on September 16! Tickets are on sale now! pic.twitter.com/BkfKovuHA8 — AT&T Center (@attcenter) August 7, 2018

The AT & T Center in San Antonio, the venue for this year's Hell in a Cell PPV this year, has tweeted about a potential match for the show.

The tweet says that Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton will face off at the PPV on September 16th. The tweet, though, doesn't indicate if it will be for the United States Championship and doesn't give us an idea if Shinsuke Nakamura, who is the current US Champion and who will defend his belt against Hardy at SummerSlam, is going to lose his belt.

Another recent statement by ABC KSAT 12 gave away two more matches for Hell in a Cell - Roman Reigns facing Kevin Owens, while AJ Styles would once again defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe like he would at SummerSlam.

What's next?

The Hell in a Cell PPV will be held on September 16, 2018 at San Antonio's AT & T Center. But before that, we have SummerSlam, which will be held on August 19th at the Barclays Center.

