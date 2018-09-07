WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update on Batista's return to WWE

The Animal could be coming back!

What’s the story?

Well, it's something many have thought was in the pipeline for a while now, but it looks like Batista may finally be on his way back to WWE - according to the man himself.

The Animal recently spoke with Sky Sports on their Lock Up podcast about a potential return to the company, and the six-time World Champion was adamant he'll be back competing in the squared circle sooner rather than later.

In case you didn’t know…

Dave Batista returned to WWE in 2014 following an absence, coming back in style to win the Royal Rumble Match and book his place in the main event of WrestleMania XXX.

Sadly, for Batista, he wasn't Daniel Bryan and the crowd didn't get behind the return in the way WWE had hoped, and his return was overshadowed by the ultimate underdog story when Bryan would scratch, claw and fight to be added to the match, taking the title in the main event. The Animal would go on to reunite with Randy Orton and Triple H, Evolution, and go head-to-head with The Shield.

After a short lived rivalry saw The Hounds of Justice win twice in quick succession, Batista quit the company on live TV and then off-camera due to apparent creative differences - but a return has always been something the wrestler turned actor has been open about.

The heart of the matter

Well, Batista is one of the few men who left WWE and became an even bigger star than he already was, potentially being only second to The Rock in terms of wrestlers who have gone on to have mainstream success - but The Animal has opened up about how much he misses wrestling in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

When asked if he ever saw himself making a WWE comeback, Batista said:

Oh, for sure. For sure. It's always in the conversation. I'm proud to say that I've never really cut those ties with WWE and I've always stayed in contact with them.

They know that I'm always open to going back, it just has to be on the right conditions. I have to be available.

Batista reiterated that it's not just his availability in terms of scheduling that he means, the creative direction would need to be appropriate as well.

As long as that makes sense, I'd love to go back because I miss it. I miss the audience, the immediate feedback, the adrenaline rush of the physical performance. It's just something that's still in me, wrestling.

Batista had previously been touted for a comeback at this year's WrestleMania to team up with Ronda Rousey instead of Kurt Angle, but he wanted them to build to a Triple H singles match next year. The Animal previously said he never heard back after the initial interest.

What’s next?

Well, after his run as Drax the Destroyer, Batista's name has more clout than ever before. After some controversy surrounding the director James Gunn though, The Animal has said he's aware he may lose the role. While Batista may not struggle to fill his schedule if that were to happen, it may just leave the door open for his much anticipated WWE return.

Dave Batista fans can catch him in Final Score, a movie about his buddy Triple H's favourite English Premier League team that hits cinemas on September 14. Batista fans though may have to wait a little longer for his return - but with SmackDown 1000 just around the corner, we may see The Animal a lot sooner than you'd think.

Would you like to see Batista return to WWE? Let us know in the comments.