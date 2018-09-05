WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update on James Ellsworth returning to WWE for SmackDown Live

Carmella (left) and James Ellsworth (right) worked together for the better part of 2017 on WWE SmackDown Live

What’s the story?

Per PWInsider, former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth is present backstage for tonight’s SmackDown Live tapings.

This, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz with speculation as to whether or not Ellsworth could appear on SmackDown Live tonight.

In case you didn’t know…

James Ellsworth has competed in the sport of pro-wrestling since 2002, and worked sporadically for the WWE from 2014 to ’16.

The Chinless Wonder’s rise to prominence came around 2016, when he began serving as an enhancement talent for Braun Strowman.

Ellsworth is said to have endeared his on-screen character to the WWE Universe with his appearances opposite Strowman, following which, the former performed in several notable angles on WWE television programming.

The heart of the matter

James Ellsworth served as former SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Carmella’s manager for a considerable amount of time last year, before his release from the WWE in November.

Ellsworth returned to the WWE earlier this year in angle whereby he assisted Carmella in the latter’s bid to defeat Asuka—However, The Chinless Wonder was fired from the WWE by the blue brand’s General Manager Paige on the July 24th episode of SmackDown Live.

Nevertheless, PWInsider now reports that Ellsworth is currently backstage at tonight’s tapings of SmackDown Live.

Furthermore, it’s being noted that, as of this time, whether or not he’ll make an on-screen appearance on the show is unknown.

Ellsworth, on his part, has been making waves on social media courtesy a couple of tweets—one a photo with 205 Live Superstar TJP and another with the following caption—

“What’s there to do in Detroit early in the morning?”

What’s there to do in Detroit early in the morning? — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) September 4, 2018

What’s next?

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live (September 4th, 2018) airs from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The belief is that James Ellsworth could possibly appear on SmackDown Live tonight, however, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

