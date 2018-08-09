WWE Rumor Mill: Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart backstage at this week's SmackDown Live

WWE legend Hulk Hogan was backstage at this week's SmackDown Live tapings

What’s the story?

Per PWInsider, Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart were reportedly backstage at this week’s tapings of SmackDown Live.

Additionally, several tweets put forth on social media, reveal the fact that Hogan and Hart visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

In case you didn’t know…

Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestling performers of all time.

Hogan has competed in several notable pro-wrestling organizations such as WCW, NJPW, WWE, TNA and many more over the course of his long and storied career.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Hart is a highly-respected professional wrestling manager and personality—considered to be one of the best managers in the history of the sport.

The heart of the matter

Hulk Hogan was suspended from the WWE Hall of Fame as well as fired from the WWE back in 2015—owing to the emergence of a few leaked tapes which showed him mouthing racist profanities.

Nevertheless, it was earlier this year that the WWE confirmed the fact that Hogan has now been reinstated into the Hall of Fame.

Besides, the company also asserted that there are currently no plans to have Hogan involved in any upcoming WWE events—however, WWE seems to have roped in Hogan so as to have him help others learn from his mistakes.

Furthermore, the belief is that Hogan and Jimmy Hart first stopped by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp, before making their way to this past Tuesday night’s SmackDown Live tapings.

Fans can read The Hulkster’s tweet regarding his visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ camp, below—

“Everything about @DeSeanJackson11 is for real. One of the greatest of all time brother!! Only love HH@Buccaneers @CityofTampa @NFL”

While Hogan and Hart were, reportedly present at the SmackDown Live tapings this Tuesday, they did not appear as a part of the WWE’s on-screen SmackDown Live programming.

No one was more excited to meet @HulkHogan than @MrGetFlee99. “He's the reason I eat my vegetables and say my prayers," Curry said. @Beau_Allen thinks they'd make a good tag team. “Vinny's stage name is ‘Flee' and I'm the... https://t.co/y80vK6kEd0 pic.twitter.com/MTPjY5xvxR — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 7, 2018

After meeting @Buccaneers Head Coach Dirk Koetter, and surely talking strategy for the upcoming @Buccaneers season, Ronnie bumped into @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/J73GJNPmpA — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) August 7, 2018

What’s next?

Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart presently continue to thrive as entrepreneurs in the state of Florida.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Hogan is likely to return to the WWE in a more prominent role sooner rather than later.

On the other hand, Hart continues to work with WWE under a “Legends” deal.

