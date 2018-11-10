WWE Rumor Mill: Hulk Hogan once again a banned topic in WWE?

Hulk Hogan recently appeared at Crown Jewel

What's the story?

After controversial comments that were made by Hulk Hogan, a number of years ago were leaked to the public back in 2015, Hogan was released from the company and all-stars on the WWE roster were banned from referencing him on live TV, could the company have reverted back to this stance?

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan recently appeared at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia where he was seemingly reaccepted by the WWE Universe and was even reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of this year's Extreme Rules since WWE believes enough time has now passed for the former World Champion to be accepted once again.

Hogan has been mentioned by WWE on TV or on Social Media since Crown Jewel, which has led many fans into wondering whether or not The Hulkster will be making any future appearances.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer recently noted that Hogan wasn't mentioned on Raw or SmackDown this past week since his return was a huge deal, and this was apparently because the Social Media team have been banned from mentioning his name.

"I got a question for everybody coincidentally. When’s the last time you saw Hulk Hogan’s name on WWE.com? When’s the last time you saw Hulk Hogan’s name on WWE’s social media. He’s vanished off the face of the Earth.The social media department has basically been told 0 Hulk Hogan. Not saying he’s not going to be back again. I think that they’re just biding their time and he’s going to do his big return again this time on a show in the United States. But boy did he drop off the face of the Earth after that Crown Jewel show," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

Hogan teased his appearance at Crown Jewel before he was allowed to make his return, but he hasn't mentioned any future appearances with WWE over the past week, so it's unknown if The Immortal One will be appearing in a WWE ring in the future.

Do you think Hulk Hogan deserves to be on the banned list? Have your say in the comments section below...