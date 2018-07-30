WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Legend Spotted Near The Site Of WWE RAW

Could he appear on RAW?

What's the story?

Controversial WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been spotted near the site of tonight's WWE RAW, in Miami, Florida.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Hulk Hogan made his apology to the WWE locker room and was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame, there have been some minor rumors that Hogan may return to WWE TV and possibly be involved with SummerSlam.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and Smackdown superstars The New Day have noted that reception to Hogan being reinstated back into the Hall of Fame has received a mixed response by the majority of black employees in WWE. The decision was criticized by The New Day and Titus O'Neil.

Hulk Hogan is now not the only all-time great to be rumored for an appearance on tonight's show. Miami also happens to be the hometown of The Rock, who was rumored last week to be possibly making an appearance tonight.

The heart of the matter

Hulk Hogan and his wife have been spotted by several fans in the Mimi area. Much like when he was spotted near WWE Extreme Rules, Hogan does not have any personal appearances scheduled for the area, which makes his being their very interesting.

Hogan is not scheduled for the show as of this writing, and while a surprise appearance is pretty possible, I imagine WWE would announce his first TV appearance before it happens. And as of this writing, Hogan has not signed a new contract with WWE and it is currently unknown if the two sides are negotiating one.

What's next?

Hulk Hogan's apology was said to have been filmed, likely to air on the WWE Network at some point, possibly for a WWE 24 comeback special, should Hogan return to the company.

