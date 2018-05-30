WWE Rumor Mill: IIconics selling more merch than expected; WWE has big plans for them

WWE officials are said to be highly impressed by the IIconics' merchandise sales.

Daniel Wood ANALYST News 30 May 2018, 17:00 IST 599 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are making waves on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

A couple of weeks ago the IIconics had a shirt added to WWEShop.com and a source has told Wrestlingnews.co that it has been selling more than WWE officials expected, which could be really good news for fans of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

In case you didn't know...

The IIconics were part of the recent batch of NXT call-ups including Andrade "Cien" Almas, Authors of Pain, No Way Jose and SAnitY, however, most of them seem to be languishing on the main roster with no clear plan.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The IIconics, however, were instrumental in costing Charlotte her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and have been involved in one way or another every week on the show.

The heart of the matter

The IIconics shirt on WWEShop.com is a simple black shirt that uses their logo, with Royce and Kay in the silhouettes of the two 'I's. You can see a picture of it below.

The IIconics T-Shirt

WrestlingNews.co alleges that a source has told them that the above shirt has been flying off of the proverbial online shelves at a rate that has surprised many of the WWE's top officials, who are consequently impressed.

With this in mind, they go on to say that both Peyton Royce and Billie Kay feature in some pretty big creative plans with the WWE wanting them to be an updated version of popular women's due 'LayCool'.

Also, we are told that WWE management has big plans for the duo. The idea for them is to turn them into the next version of LayCool, or an updated version of the duo.

What's next?

The IIconics are still making a name for themselves on SmackDown Live but there has been a programme teased with the Bella Twins and the expectation is that they will be heavily involved if/when the heavily teased and rumoured Women's Tag-Team belt is introduced to WWE.

Would you like to see the IIconics as Women's Tag Team Champions?

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com