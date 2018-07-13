WWE Rumor Mill: Injury updates on Charlotte and Jason Jordan

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.45K // 13 Jul 2018, 19:27 IST

Jason Jordan and Charlotte Flair are poised for a return

What's the story?

Charlotte and Jason Jordan are both sidelined with respective injuries currently but are both expected to return in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Jason Jordan has been out of action since February after it was revealed that he required minor neck surgery. The former Tag Team Champion underwent surgery a few days later and was cleared to return to the ring a number of weeks ago, to the point where he has been spotted backstage at Raw a number of times.

Charlotte was last seen at Money in the Bank before she was forced to have surgery on her ruptured breast implant, something that was needed for a number of months but the former Women's Champion delayed the surgery so that she could be part of both WrestleMania and Money in the Bank.

The heart of the matter

Both Charlotte and Jason Jordan underwent successful surgeries and Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is now reporting that Charlotte is expected to return to WWE within the next three weeks, in time for SummerSlam, whilst Jason Jordan has been cleared to return for a while, but WWE has nothing creative for him right now.

The other name on every WWE's fans lips right now is Dean Ambrose who is expected to make his return to the ring in September, since his original prognosis was nine months on the sidelines.

What's next?

Charlotte and Jordan are expected to be back in WWE before SummerSlam next month, whilst Dean Ambrose should return to the ring in time for Hell in a Cell which takes place in September this year.

