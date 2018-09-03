WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Bray Wyatt's WWE Career
What's the story
With the news of Matt Hardy going out of action due to a serious injury spreading like wildfire, there are a lot of questions over Wyatt's creative future. Thanks to WrestleVotes and WerstlingInc.com, this question seems to be answered.
In case you didn't know
Bray Wyatt joined Matt Hardy after being thrown into the Lake of Reincarnation and formed the Deleters of the World's tag team. While this was the first time Wyatt turned babyface in a fully fledged way, the momentum quickly fizzled out and audience reactions dipped.
With Matt out of action indefinitely due to a serious back injury, the future of Wyatt seemed to be stuck in a limbo.
Earlier, Wyatt only played a heel, save for one night when he teamed up with Roman Reigns to face the League of Nations. Since then, he has almost exclusively played a heel. But as he turned babyface by teaming with Hardy, the crowd interest dwindled down. As a result, the team turned heel after attacking the B-Team after a defeat. Later, it was revealed that Matt was nursing a serious injury due to his old high flying moveset. Since then, both haven't appeared on TV
The heart of the matter
Well, the future of the Eater of Worlds is slowly becoming clearer. And if sources are to be believed, he might be getting a renewed singles push. In a tweet, WrestleVotes confirmed that Wyatt's character was going to be given a slight refresh and brought back on television.
WrestlingInc.com also mentioned that he'd be given a renewed push and a fresh start.
Author's note
Bray Wyatt is one of the most underutilised superstars in the WWE. Let's hope this prediction comes true and Wyatt finally realises his true main roster potential.