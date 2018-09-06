Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting update emerges on Nia Jax

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
3.84K   //    06 Sep 2018, 02:15 IST

Nia Jax (left) and Alexa Bliss (center and right) were engaged in a feud over the RAW Women's title for a considerable part of the 2018 calendar year
Nia Jax (left) and Alexa Bliss (
center and right) were engaged in a feud over the RAW Women's title for a considerable part of the 2018 calendar year

What's the story?

Per PWInsider, Nia Jax is currently training at the WWE Performance Center ahead of her potential in-ring comeback.

Apparently, the belief is that Jax has been dealing with leg injury issues, owing to which she has been off WWE television programming. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax, whose real name is Savelina Fanene, signed with the WWE back in 2014, and has performed for the company since her debut in 2015.

Jax is a former RAW Women's Champion whose reign as the red brand's queen was ended by Alexa Bliss when the latter cashed in her Money In The Bank contract on the very night of the Money In The Bank PPV this past June.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that while Nia Jax subsequently competed in the RAW Women's Championship Match at the Extreme Rules PPV in July, she came up short in her bid to regain the title from Alexa Bliss.

PWInsider now reports that Nia Jax has been training at the WWE Performance Center this week--and has been dealing with a leg injury.

Furthermore, it's being noted that Jax continued rehabbing her leg and undergoing physical therapy at the WWE Performance Center this week.

What's next?

Nia Jax's most recent storyline, before her abrupt in-ring hiatus, was against Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey--with the trio doing battle with one another over the RAW Women's Championship which is presently held by Rousey.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Jax is now training for an in-ring return--something which could probably come to fruition very soon.

Reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is all set to defend her title against "The Goddess" Alexa Bliss at WWE's Hell In A Cell PPV which takes place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 16th.

What are your thoughts on Nia Jax likely making her in-ring return very soon? Sound off in the comments!

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Alexa Bliss Nia Jax
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
WWE Rumor Mill: Real life heat between Nia Jax and Alexa...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler about Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Nia Jax's reported injury
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax opens up about being bullied for her size
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss to defend her Championship against...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Nia Jax failed to establish herself as...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax Money In The...
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about Nia Jax
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey to miss major WWE event?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax opens up about facing Ronda Rousey,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us