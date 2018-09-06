WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting update emerges on Nia Jax

Nia Jax (left) and Alexa Bliss ( center and right) were engaged in a feud over the RAW Women's title for a considerable part of the 2018 calendar year

Per PWInsider, Nia Jax is currently training at the WWE Performance Center ahead of her potential in-ring comeback.

Apparently, the belief is that Jax has been dealing with leg injury issues, owing to which she has been off WWE television programming. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

Nia Jax, whose real name is Savelina Fanene, signed with the WWE back in 2014, and has performed for the company since her debut in 2015.

Jax is a former RAW Women's Champion whose reign as the red brand's queen was ended by Alexa Bliss when the latter cashed in her Money In The Bank contract on the very night of the Money In The Bank PPV this past June.

One ought to note that while Nia Jax subsequently competed in the RAW Women's Championship Match at the Extreme Rules PPV in July, she came up short in her bid to regain the title from Alexa Bliss.

PWInsider now reports that Nia Jax has been training at the WWE Performance Center this week--and has been dealing with a leg injury.

Furthermore, it's being noted that Jax continued rehabbing her leg and undergoing physical therapy at the WWE Performance Center this week.

Nia Jax's most recent storyline, before her abrupt in-ring hiatus, was against Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey--with the trio doing battle with one another over the RAW Women's Championship which is presently held by Rousey.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Jax is now training for an in-ring return--something which could probably come to fruition very soon.

Reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is all set to defend her title against "The Goddess" Alexa Bliss at WWE's Hell In A Cell PPV which takes place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 16th.

What are your thoughts on Nia Jax likely making her in-ring return very soon? Sound off in the comments!