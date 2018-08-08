WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting update on Brock Lesnar's future in WWE

You may see Lesnar for a while still!

What's the story?

The rumour doing the rounds recently was that Brock Lesnar would quit WWE after three more appearances, to focus on his UFC career. According to the Fired Up Podcast and Cageside Seats, there was a meeting with Vince McMahon where everything changed recently.

The buzz is that he has spoken to McMahon about working in both organizations- the UFC and WWE. Cheers to Ringside News for the quote below.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar showed up at UFC 226 and even had a run-in with Daniel Cormier. It is clear that the two men are set to compete in the octagon soon.

As for Lesnar, he's also battling Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam, defending the Universal Championship. The expectation was that he would move away from WWE after losing the prized title. But this news changes everything!

The heart of the matter

Here's what Joe Peisich of the Fired Up Podcast said about the situation, breaking some news for his listeners:

I'll break some news. Brock Lesnar last week had a meeting with Vince and the higher ups with WWE. And he has told them that he wants to work with both.

He explained the current situation further, and the way Lesnar could continue with two promotions, in coming months:

He wants to work with WWE and UFC. I don’t know how that’s going to happen, but if Brock does not lose the title at SummerSlam you could see him working for both WWE and UFC. Like I said, I don't know how that works but he wants to work for both.

What's next?

All eyes are on SummerSlam, to see how the main event plays out. Will we see a brand new Universal Champion crowned? Will Brock Lesnar walk out of Brooklyn, still your Universal Champion?

Do you want Brock Lesnar to quit WWE after SummerSlam is over? Let us know in the comments.