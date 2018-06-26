WWE Rumor Mill: Intergender handicap match planned for Extreme Rules?

Could WWE be planning an interesting match for Extreme Rules?

WWE could have an interesting match planned for this year's Extreme Rules

After recent altercations between Carmella, James Ellsworth, and Asuka, the logical step for WWE moving forward could be for Asuka to face Ellsworth and the SmackDown Women's Champion in a handicap match at Extreme Rules.

Extreme Rules has become a pay-per-view that includes a number of stipulated matches, but this would definitely be the first handicap intergender match on the pay-per-view.

Given the fact that it was Ellsworth that cost Asuka the SmackDown Women's Championship back at Money in the Bank and she then attacked him the following week on SmackDown Live, before Carmella landed a superkick, it's likely that Asuka will want to get even.

There was a time when Asuka was the most feared woman in the WWE Women's Division, but she has lost that fire over the past few months and this would be the perfect way to build her back up into the Empress that she once was.

Bryan Alvarez recently discussed the current storyline between Carmella, Ellsworth, and Asuka on The Wrestling Observer and speculated that this could lead to a gimmick match at Extreme Rules next month. (Transcript via Ringsidenews)

“It’s not official yet but that’s certainly the rumor […] We’ve seen mixed tags, we had one at WrestleMania. We just can’t have the men beat up the women. The women can beat up the men. So basically you have to do a match where Asuka beats up James Ellsworth but he doesn’t lay a hand on her and Asuka and Carmella beat each other up and then somehow you do a finish.”

In the current era, WWE needs to be careful about promoting male superstars striking women, which could be why Ellsworth has been put in this position, after always being seen on the same level as the women.

Extreme Rules takes place on July 15th, which means that there are still a number of weeks of build up between Carmella and Asuka before they collide again in a sanctioned match.

Would you like to see Asuka get revenge on James Ellsworth?