WWE Rumor Mill: Jason Jordan injury much more serious than initially expected, details revealed

Jason Jordan (left) essays the role of Kurt Angle's (right) son on WWE RAW

What’s the story?

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the injury that Jason Jordan has been dealing with is worse than what was initially expected.

Additionally, it’s being asserted that, as of this time, the possibility of Jordan returning in the immediate future seems to be unlikely. Besides, additional details on the same have also been expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

Jason Jordan, whose real name is Nathan Everhart, has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2011—working in the WWE’s developmental territories.

Jordan has performed on the WWE main roster since 2016, and was booked in a prominent storyline on RAW last year—one which had him portray the role of Monday Night RAW General Manager Kurt Angle’s son.

The heart of the matter

Jason Jordan has been dealing with a neck injury over the past several months—an injury that is said to have affected a nerve in his neck.

Additionally, industry insiders noted the intensity of his neck injury to be quite severe—especially considering that Jordan was experiencing numbness in his fingers.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Jordan’s injury is much more serious than what was initially expected.

The aforementioned speculation comes in contrast to the ongoing speculation over the past few weeks which suggested that Jordan is likely to make his in-ring return very soon.

Furthermore, PWInsider noted last month, that the WWE’s doctors have refused to accord Jordan medical clearance.

The Observer’s latest report indicates that Jordan isn’t expected to make his in-ring comeback anytime soon.

On that note, it’s also being alluded that a possible Jordan comeback at SummerSlam this month, is highly unlikely to happen.

What’s next?

The latest medical updates pertaining to Jason Jordan reveal the fact that he likely underwent a minimally invasive surgery on his neck, so as to repair a nerve.

Nevertheless, experts believe that the WWE medical team is exercising a considerable amount of caution, as regards clearing Jordan for a return to in-ring competition.

Sportskeeda wishes Jason Jordan a safe and speedy recovery.

