Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Jason Jordan injury much more serious than initially expected, details revealed

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.40K   //    10 Aug 2018, 01:11 IST

Jason Jordan (left) essays the role of Kurt Angle's (right) son on WWE RAW
Jason Jordan (left) essays the role of Kurt Angle's (right) son on WWE RAW

What’s the story?

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the injury that Jason Jordan has been dealing with is worse than what was initially expected.

Additionally, it’s being asserted that, as of this time, the possibility of Jordan returning in the immediate future seems to be unlikely. Besides, additional details on the same have also been expounded upon.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In case you didn’t know…

Jason Jordan, whose real name is Nathan Everhart, has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2011—working in the WWE’s developmental territories.

Jordan has performed on the WWE main roster since 2016, and was booked in a prominent storyline on RAW last year—one which had him portray the role of Monday Night RAW General Manager Kurt Angle’s son.

The heart of the matter

Jason Jordan has been dealing with a neck injury over the past several months—an injury that is said to have affected a nerve in his neck.

Additionally, industry insiders noted the intensity of his neck injury to be quite severe—especially considering that Jordan was experiencing numbness in his fingers.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Jordan’s injury is much more serious than what was initially expected.

The aforementioned speculation comes in contrast to the ongoing speculation over the past few weeks which suggested that Jordan is likely to make his in-ring return very soon.

Furthermore, PWInsider noted last month, that the WWE’s doctors have refused to accord Jordan medical clearance.

The Observer’s latest report indicates that Jordan isn’t expected to make his in-ring comeback anytime soon.

On that note, it’s also being alluded that a possible Jordan comeback at SummerSlam this month, is highly unlikely to happen.

What’s next?

The latest medical updates pertaining to Jason Jordan reveal the fact that he likely underwent a minimally invasive surgery on his neck, so as to repair a nerve.

Nevertheless, experts believe that the WWE medical team is exercising a considerable amount of caution, as regards clearing Jordan for a return to in-ring competition.

Sportskeeda wishes Jason Jordan a safe and speedy recovery.

What are your thoughts on Jason Jordan’s injury issues? Sound off in the comments!  

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw American Alpha Kurt Angle Jason Jordan
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
WWE Rumor Mill: Major plans for Jason Jordan and Dean...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Likely reason Jason Jordan has not...
RELATED STORY
5 ways to book Jason Jordan when he returns from injury
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Jason Jordan was backstage at Raw and...
RELATED STORY
Jason Jordan: 5 things you probably didn't know about him
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who are currently injured and when they...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars that could be the next John Cena
RELATED STORY
5 surprising decisions WWE could make on Raw this week...
RELATED STORY
5 superstars WWE have given up on
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us