WWE Rumor Mill: Jason Jordan to never return from injury; Retired from in-ring competition?

Jason Jordan may never come back to ring action in WWE

What's the story?

Injured WWE Superstar Jason Jordan was on the verge of stardom before he had to take time away and fans have been eagerly awaiting his return. However, new reports from PWInsider Mike Johnson have suggested that there is no timetable for Jordan's return and that we might never see him wrestle again.

In case you didn't know...

Jordan was hand-picked to do big things on Monday Night Raw after being revealed as Kurt Angle's secret son as the payoff to that month-long storyline. He would go on to claim the Raw Tag Team Titles with Seth Rollins before he was forced out of the ring by a scary neck injury.

Initially Jordan's injury status was downplayed by the WWE and even Jordan's own partner. However as time went on the true extent of Jordan's injuries became clear and his return to the ring started looking further and further away.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson from PWInsider revealed the bad news for fans of Jordan. He had the following to say,

“I’ve heard there’s no time frame on when Jordan will be returning to the ring, if at all It’s bad. Apparently, it was a lot worse than they thought it was gonna be. You can’t mess with the neck.”

What's next?

Luckily for Jason Jordan the WWE seems to have a plan for him should he prove to be unable to return to active competition for the company. That's because reports suggest that the WWE Superstar has begun transitioning towards a backstage role which even saw him produce a match on a recent episode of SmackDown Live.

If Jordan does return to the ring, it's likely he'll be reunited with his former American Alpha tag-team partner Chad Gable. We all have our fingers crossed for this outcome, but understandably Jordan's safety must come first!

