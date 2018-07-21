WWE Rumor Mill: Jim Ross accuses Carmella of going into business for herself at Extreme Rules

Did Carmella go into business for herself at Extreme Rules

What's the story?

Carmella retained the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules in her shark cage match against Asuka before she then garnered a lot of heat as part of her appearance on the post-show panel.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella worked her way up through the company from NXT and waited for her chance to become SmackDown Women's Champion when she was the first ever female winner of the Money in the Bank contract, something that she held for almost a year before she cashed it in.

Asuka was once the Undefeated Empress and was only defeated for the first time at WrestleMania back in April, but has already lost to Carmella twice and was shockingly defeated in less than six minutes at Extreme Rules, which makes this the quickest defeat in her WWE career.

The heart of the matter

Carmella has been a fantastic heel on the SmackDown brand over the past year and her promo delivery has improved since her NXT days, but her appearance on the Extreme Rules post-show last weekend has led to WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross accusing The Princess of Staten Island of going into business for herself on the latest edition of The Ross Report. (transcript via Ringsidenews)

“I think that Carmella in the post-game show that I watched on Extreme Rules, she inadvertently gathered some go away heat. She was over the top. It was awkward in my view. I understand. I appreciate her enthusiasm; but, she kinda went into business for herself, it seemed like, and I think that kinda turned some people off. It didn’t sound really WWE-ish. This young woman has improved a lot. She’s got a great look. She really does. She loves being a heel. That means a lot."

Ross was referring to Carmella's promo where she repeated that she had defeated Charlotte and Asuka twice a number of times.

"This is not a knock on Carmella. It’s just the fact that everybody had these wonderful expectations of Asuka, who just a few months ago at WrestleMania was in one the most desired and eagerly anticipated matches of the night against Charlotte. I think the go away heat had an issue there with Asuka and this whole situation being looked at so negatively and there’s a fine line folks between villain heat and go away heat, a fine line, and I think we saw the other side of that line, not the good sign of that line, in the Extreme Rules post-game show. She might have been a little bit over the top.”

What's next?

Carmella could find out her opponent at SummerSlam this week when she takes on Becky Lynch this coming week on SmackDown Live. A win for The Lasskicker will secure her place in the Women's Championship match at 'The Biggest Party of the Summer' next month.

Do you think Carmella went into business for herself? Have your say in the comments section below.