WWE Rumor Mill: Kevin Owens to Return To WWE In A Special Role?

Riju Dasgupta 29 Aug 2018, 11:03 IST

Big plans are currently afoot for Kevin Owens

What's the story?

We all saw Kevin Owens quit WWE in a huff following his big match on RAW against Intercontinental Champion, Seth Rollins. Social media has been abuzz with speculation about how he will make his WWE return.

According to Barnburner's Fired Up Podcast, as reported by Cageside Seats, big plans are afoot for Kevin Owens. He could apparently return to WWE as the next Paul Heyman client.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman has been associated with some of the greatest superstars in the history of sports entertainment. His latest client was none other than the former Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

After Brock Lesnar's departure from WWE, to focus on his aspirations within the octagon, Paul Heyman's next client has not been determined thus far. There was speculation that Ronda Rousey could be the next superstar to align with him. Those rumours were brushed aside, in light of this current, startling development.

The heart of the matter

A heel alliance between Paul Heyman and Kevin Owens could help launch Owens to the next level immediately. While Owens is not lacking on the microphone like The Beast Incarnate was, the association alone could establish him as a main event superstar again.

Owens has been a little lost in the shuffle ever since he lost his Universal Championship to Goldberg, and was drafted to SmackDown Live. He let his feelings known in the promo he cut before his match with Seth Rollins on RAW. With Paul Heyman by his side, Owens could once again rise to compete for the Universal Championship.

What's next?

We have to patiently wait for Kevin Owens to return to RAW again. Who knows if it will be next week or indeed, many weeks later. But the question remains if he will return as a Paul Heyman guy or not.

Do you think Owens and Heyman can make a good pair? Let us know in the comments.