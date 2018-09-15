WWE Rumor Mill: Latest NXT Signing could make in-ring debut at TakeOver: WarGames

Riddle is expected to feud with Kassius Ohno in NXT

What's the story?

Matt Riddle was unveiled as WWE's latest signing back at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, but according to The Wrestling Observer, he is expected to be part of War Games in November.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Riddle is a former MMA star who has lit up the Independent Wrestling scene over the past few years, which could be why he managed to turn WWE's head so quickly. Riddle has the right look for a career in WWE, but he is still yet to make his debut more than a month after appearing at ringside in Brooklyn.

Riddle has a number of Indy dates to complete before he can debut in WWE and his last one is reported to be for PROGRESS on September 30th where he is scheduled to take on Mark Haskins.

The heart of the matter

Riddle is still yet to make his debut in NXT but this week on the show Kassius Ohno didn't mince his words when he told General Manager William Regal that he will take care of his "shiny new toy."

Kassius was aiming his anger at Riddle since he's been overlooked in favor of NXT's newcomers ever since he made his return to NXT and the frustration has finally consumed him.

According to The Wrestling Observer, Ohno and Riddle are expected to square off at War Games, but WWE could hold off Riddle's debut until then. The King of The Bros has both the look and the skills in the ring so WWE will want the WWE Universe to anticipate his debut so it's easy to see them holding off on him making his in-ring debut until the next Takeover event.

What's next?

The most recent batch of NXT tapings have now taken place, which means that there are only a few weeks of tapings left to record ahead of War Games which is where Riddle is expected to make his first appearances for the developmental brand.

Do you think Matt Riddle will become a star in WWE? Have your say in the comment section below...