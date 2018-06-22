WWE Rumor Mill: Latest update on Big E possibly getting a singles push

Is Big E on the verge of receiving another push as a solo competitor?

Soumik Datta 22 Jun 2018

Big E

What’s the story?

According to a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite, SmackDown Live superstar and one-third of The New Day, Big E could apparently be on the verge of a big push on the blue brand.

In case you didn’t know…

Big E was initially signed by the WWE in 2009 as part of the company’s then-developmental brand FCW and following the birth of WWE NXT, Big E eventually won the WWE NXT Championship from Seth Rollins back in 2013.

Upon his call-up to the main roster in 2012, Big E went on to form an alliance with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee and also won the WWE Intercontinental Title on a solitary occasion.

However, in 2014, Big E went on to form a three-man faction with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, as the three men started to bill themselves as The New Day and as a group, The New Day has earned an immense amount of success winning the WWE Raw and SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships on two different occasions as well.

The heart of the matter

As per Mike Johnson’s current belief, he apparently noted on the fact that there have been several talks of New Day member Big E receiving a solid singles push and apparently at point of time, he was also supposed to be The New Day’s representative in this year’s Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

However, those plans were eventually nixed as Kofi Kingston was given the green light ahead of Big E, but, as noted on this week’s episode of SD Live, Big E competed in the #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match and it seems like the former IC Champion is once again back in the mix to receive a push as a solo competitor. (H/T: Ringside News)

“There has been a lot of talk about giving Big E a singles push. At one point he was supposed to be The New Day representative in Money in the Bank, obviously, they changed that and Kofi Kingston was in. Now Big E is back in the game, he’s in the gauntlet match. Very curious to see with that they’re going to do with Big E.”

What’s next?

Following Big E’s recent loss in the Gauntlet Match this past Tuesday night, it’ll now be interesting to note what WWE has in store for The New Day and Big E in particular as well.