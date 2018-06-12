WWE Rumor Mill: Latest update on Tegan Nox's recent injury

Nox recently suffered another injury at NXT's Download Festival.

Tegan Nox FKA Nixon Newell

What’s the story?

During this past weekend’s NXT Download Festival event, top NXT Superstar Tegan Nox FKA Nixon Newell apparently suffered a devastating leg or knee injury and is expected to be sidelined for a while now.

In case you didn’t know…

Nixon Newell is one of the most talented competitors in today’s present-day WWE roster and the Wales native initially signed with the WWE back in the Summer of 2017, after having competed for several top Independent promotions such as PROGRESS Wrestling, Shimmer Women’s Athlete, Whatculture Pro Wrestling, and World Wonder Ring Stardom as well.

Nixon was initially set to compete at the inaugural WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament, but eventually pulled-out from the MYC due to an unfortunate ACL tear. The 23-year-old eventually made her NXT debut at a Live Event where she teamed up with Dakota Kai, in order to defeat Reina Gonzalez and Vanessa Borne,

The heart of the matter

According to a recent report from Wrestling Inc, NXT superstar Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell) did seemingly suffer a leg or knee injury this past Saturday at the NXT Download Festival in the UK.

As noted, it was during a six-woman tag team match when Nox suffered the leg/knee injury and it now looks like that the former WCPW Women’s Champion will be once again forced to miss out on several months of action.

Nox was apparently also set to make her return to PROGRESS Wrestling at their Chapter 71 show and challenge new PROGRESS Women’s Champion Jinny to a title match in Sheffield.

However, the former Nixon Newell was subsequently replaced by NXT star Dakota Kai, who instead went on to challenge Jinny for the PROGRESS Women’s Championship.

In addition, Jim Smallman of PROGRESS Wrestling noted on Twitter that Nox’s injury is apparently just a minor knock.

What’s next?

Tegan Nox is now expected to be sidelined for a while as she looks forward to recovering from her latest injury and we wish her a speedy recovery.