WWE Rumor Mill: Legend Backstage for Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW

Simon Cotton FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.67K // 04 Sep 2018, 03:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

"End of An Era" Huh...

What's the story

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is scheduled to appear on Monday Night Raw tonight to discuss the match between The Undertaker and Triple H for Super Show-Down.

However, The Heartbreak Kid could be interrupted by The Undertaker who is reportedly backstage for the show.

In case you didn't know

WWE announced the Super Show-Down pay-per-view earlier in the summer with the match between Triple H and The Undertaker being the first match revealed.

Though The Undertaker has yet to comment on the situation, WWE has already had Triple H and other wrestlers discussing the rematch from WrestleMania 28.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider reported that The Deadman was backstage for Raw and this could indicate that Taker might interrupt or confront HBK during his segment tonight, but that is pure speculation.

After news broke of WWE resurrecting the feud between Triple H and The Undertaker, rumors of Michaels stepping in to be the special guest referee began to arise, but have yet to be confirmed.

The current story between The Undertaker and Triple H is based on their feud from 2011-2012, one year after Michaels wrestled Taker at WrestleMania 26 and retired.

The match at WrestleMania 27 saw Triple H decimate The Undertaker, but The Deadman won despite being unable to walk away after the match concluded.

The final match between Taker and Triple H focused on The Phenom being unable to leave the arena the following year which lead to him pursuing Triple H for the match and also lead to their Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 28 with Michaels serving as the special guest referee.

What's next?

WWE Super Show-Down will take place Saturday, October 6 and will emanate from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.