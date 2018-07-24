WWE Rumor Mill: Likely reason Jason Jordan has not returned to TV yet revealed

What could be the reason for his absence?

What's the story?

Once upon a time, he was a prolific tag team superstar as a part of American Alpha. And then, WWE gave him a massive singles push (and later a Tag Team push with Seth Rollins) as Kurt Angle's illegitimate kayfabe son.

Jason Jordan has been back on the road with WWE, and many have wondered why he's not back on TV yet. According to Mike Johnson on PWInsider Elite (as transcribed by NoDQ), this is because he's not been cleared to wrestle by WWE yet.

In case you didn't know...

Jason Jordan and Chad Gable were Tag Team Champions both in NXT and on SmackDown Live, wrestling as American Alpha. Jordan was moved to RAW as Kurt Angle's storyline son while Gable went on to team with Shelton Benjamin.

Jordan would taste gold again, teaming with Seth Rollins and winning the RAW Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, Jordan would get injured during the course of his run on RAW. He has not been on TV in months.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson elaborated upon why Jason Jordan has not been seen on TV in quite a while:

He just hasn’t been cleared. It’s a neck injury. He’s been involved in community outreach events and promotional things for WWE but they’re not going to put him back in the ring on a full-time level until the doctors feel he can do it and be healthyand not re-injure himself. They are very very cautious now.

It does seem like it'll be a while before Jason Jordan returns to action once again. We all wish him a very speedy recovery.

What's next?

Jordan could return as a babyface, right back into the thick of things again. He could alternatively return as a heel, feuding with Chad Gable. The future could certainly be quite interesting.

