WWE Rumor Mill: Likely reason why Enzo Amore was released

It wasn't just the recent investigations he was involved in!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 03 Jun 2018, 11:49 IST

There may have been more to Enzo's release than meets the eye

What's the story?

Enzo Amore was recently charged with sexual assault allegations but found not guilty after investigation. Since then, he's embarked on a hip-hop journey, releasing a video making fun of his accuser as well as professional wrestling fans.

The rumour doing the rounds was that Enzo Amore was released from WWE for not informing the company about the investigation. According to Mike Johnson, as reported by Ring Side News, the said incident was a last straw situation.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo Amore came up from NXT as part of the 'Enzo and Cass' tag team unit. Unfortunately, his lack of in-ring skills held him back from truly rising to his potential.

Amore was later transferred to the Cruiserweight Division, where he became the Cruiserweight Champion for a certain period. He was released from WWE and his title was vacated. Since then, Amore has been found not guilty.

The heart of the matter

According to Johnson on PW Insider Elite Audio, Amore had accrued a lot of heat from the locker room already and things were already looking bleak for him:

Enzo was not released just for the allegations. It was described to me by several people who worked for the company and work for the company that it was more of a last straw situation. There had been times he had rubbed the members of the locker room the wrong way.

Apparently, the heat escalated to boiling point and then this situation emerged:

There were times that he had kind of said things they didn't want him to say. There are ways that he carried himself and with this, it was like- 'okay, enough is enough'.

What's next?

It seems like Enzo Amore is content with a career in hip-hop right now. I wonder if he will come back to wrestling some day. Judging from his video, it doesn't seem likely at this particular point.

Do you think he deserves another WWE run?

