WWE Rumor Mill: Lio Rush became Monday Night Raw manager after impressing Vince McMahon?

WWE management are reportedly very impressed with this Raw Superstar

What's the story?

Lio Rush's pairing with Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw was somewhat of a surprise given he'd only just been called up on 205 Live, however it is being alleged that the decision was made to do so after Rush had impressed top WWE officials.

In case you didn't know...

After Bobby Lashley was attacked by a returning Kevin Owens on Monday Night Raw he was spotted training intensely in the gym with 205 Live's Lio Rush acting as his hype man and encouraging him.

The following week saw Rush make his first live appearance on Monday Night Raw as he came out to join commentary. What followed was a fantastic sequence that saw Lio Rush evading Kevin Owens and Elias with his high-flying aerial ability.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider has reported that the pairing of Rush and Bobby Lashley came about someone in the WWE allegedly brought Lio Rush's self-made social media promo videos to the attention of WWE management and pitched them as a reason WWE should do more with him.

"In the case of Lio Rush, I was told that someone in creative saw some promos that he cut on Twitter and brought it to the attention of WWE management and said, 'look at this guy, look at what he's doing on his own. Imagine if we channeled that and used him in a specific role.'"

What's next?

It's looking like a case of 'so far so good' for the new pairing of Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley, with the latter finally involved in something interesting since his rather lacklustre return to the company. I have my fingers crossed that Rush can elevate Lashley to where he should be, whilst also being able to continue showing off what he's capable of!

