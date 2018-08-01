WWE Rumor Mill: Mae Young Classic (MYC) 2018 finalists possibly revealed and the reason behind booking

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.11K // 01 Aug 2018, 02:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H (right) is credited by experts as the pioneer of the WWE Mae Young Classic tournament

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the two top female performers who could potentially face off in the Mae Young Classic (MYC) tournament finals were noted.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Apparently, the belief is that Io Shirai and Toni Storm are currently regarded as the favorites to reach the finals of this year’s MYC tournament. Besides, additional details on the tournament have also been expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE put forth the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament last year—with Japanese pro-wrestling veteran Kairi Sane defeating Shayna Baszler in the 32-woman tournament finals.

On that note, this year’s MYC tournament shall also feature some of the sport’s top female stars—with the tapings transpiring on August 8th and 9th.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the MYC tournament final will take place at the WWE’s first all-women’s PPV—Evolution—later this year.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer noted that the two names which are presently being regarded as the likeliest to make it to the MYC finals are that of Japanese wrestling phenom Io Shirai and New Zealand-born Australian indie-wrestling powerhouse Toni Storm.

Addressing the highly-awaited MYC tournament, Meltzer opened up on the match that could possibly serve as the MYC final—

“I think it should come down to Io Shirai and Toni Storm. They’re the big stars in this tournament.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Meltzer alluded that the WWE has several notable female Superstars in the tournament, however, given factors such as age and skills—Io Shirai and Toni Storm are indeed incredibly strong contenders in this year’s MYC brackets.

What’s next?

The Mae Young Classic (MYC) tournament tapings are scheduled to take place on the 8th and 9th of August at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Following which, the two finalists shall face off in the finals of the MYC, with their match taking place at WWE’s Evolution pay-per-view.

The WWE’s Evolution PPV will air from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on October 28th.

What are your thoughts on Io Shirai and Toni Storm being touted as the finalists of the 2018 MYC tournament? Sound off in the comments!